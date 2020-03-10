Cleaning companies are having challenges, opportunity with coronavirus

The coronavirus health scare has Gabby Wilson stepping up how she cleans, but also wondering whether she might clean at all.



“I’m having to take extra precautions,” said Wilson of Busy Bee Housekeeping in Gainesville.

In the past she might work around someone with a cold. Not so much anymore.

“If I’m sick, I can’t go (to a home),” Wilson said. “If they’re sick, I don’t go.”