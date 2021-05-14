Chamber of Commerce hosts annual gala in person, honoring these local leaders

The Small Business of the Year was awarded to both Papa Jack’s Country Kitchen, owned by Bill Mays, and Willis Investment Counsel, an independent investment management firm.

Mays, who has lived in Hall County for 26 years, first opened his restaurant in 2005, naming it after his father. The South Hall eatery focuses on Southern home-style cuisine, embracing “cathead” biscuits, fresh eggs, fluffy pancakes and even fried bologna.

“I’m humbled because I look in this room, and I see these giving hearts,” Hays said after receiving his award.

Cochran Brothers Electric and Three D Cleaners were named Family Business of the Year.