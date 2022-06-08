Carroll Daniel made this decision to address supply-chain disruptions

Carroll Daniel Construction is planning a new steelwork fabrication facility in midtown Gainesville that could help alleviate supply shortages.

Brian Daniel, president and CEO of Carroll Daniel, which is based in Gainesville, presented the project to the Tax Allocation District Advisory Committee Tuesday, June 8, saying it could add 60 jobs over the next five years. Jobs would start at $25 an hour, up to $50 an hour, and high-level positions would command six-figure salaries, Daniel said.

They will make miscellaneous metals, handrails, ballards and do structural work at the facility, including work for the Bourbon Brothers project at the corner of Jesse Jewell Parkway and West Academy Street, Daniel said. Bourbon Brothers is constructing a large restaurant and event center, which is expected to be completed in early 2023.

“This is our way of addressing a piece of labor shortage issues, material supply and quality issues in the buildings we normally do,” Daniel said. “A lot of those industrial buildings have those miscellaneous metals, parts and pieces. We can get them quicker, we can do them better, we can control the labor and we can do it all right here in Hall County.”

Carroll Daniel would use the existing building at 1038 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, which used to be operated by Cottrell Inc. The project would tie into the Midtown Greenway, which is part of the Highlands to Islands trail system.

The project would be a $5.4 million investment for the company, to purchase the land, replace the roof on the current building, purchase equipment, construct fencing and other costs. He requested $1.77 million in TAD funds.

The TAD program, first created for the downtown/midtown area in 2006, allows developers and property owners to use property tax payments they pay each year toward improvements at the property that fit eligibility requirements and may have some public use such as infrastructure, streetscaping or public amenities.

Once approved, developers can use increments from the fund for site improvements. Essentially, the developer pays their full property tax bill each year and receives a reimbursement annually for TAD eligible expenses.

Property assessments conducted by Hall County’s chief appraiser, Steve Watson, help the committee determine how much property tax revenue the project will generate over time based on its current value versus its expected value.

Watson said the property with its anticipated improvements would be worth about $3.7 million when complete, generating $525,921 for the TAD fund.