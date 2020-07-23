Carroll Daniel Construction welcomes second class of apprentices

Five apprentices signed on to new careers Thursday as the second class of Carroll Daniel Construction’s apprenticeship program, a workforce development effort that gives early-career construction employees both classroom education and hands-on experience.

The apprenticeship program launched last year. Apprentices complete 4,000 hours of paid training on Carroll Daniel job sites and take courses at Lanier Technical College for two years. When they finish the program, they may be eligible for a full-time position with Carroll Daniel as a field engineer.

The program offers an accelerated path to a well-paying job after high school that can hopefully become a long-term career path, Carroll Daniel President Brian Daniel said.

“It’s a career as opposed to a job. It’s something that there should be a lot of pride associated with,” Daniel said. “Construction is, you work hard for a year and a half on a project and at the end, there’s this tangible accomplishment that you can touch. You can drive by with your children and say, ‘I built this thing.’”

Weston Davis, a North Hall High School graduate and one of the new apprentices, was enrolled in the carpentry program at Lanier Tech when he met the first class of apprentices and learned about the program.