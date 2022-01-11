Carden Records spinning vinyl in downtown Braselton

“I told my wife, ‘Vinyl’s coming back; now would be a good time to figure out how to open a store,’” he said. “Younger kids are getting into vinyl now; it’s kind of cool to watch them do the same thing that I do even now, listening to vinyl instead of streaming music.”



While streaming is convenient here in the digital age, Carden noted there’s a prevailing resistance to those platforms in favor of supporting artists’ livelihood.

“If you pay attention to music and the music industry, artists don’t make anything from streaming — it’s like pennies on the dollar that the actual artist gets paid,” he said. “So I think fans are starting to figure out that if they buy physical copies of music again, it supports the artist that they like more so than picking up your phone and paying them a percentage of a dollar for every time you play a song. Even if they don’t go home and listen to a CD or vinyl over and over and over again and they still stream, they’ve taken that extra step to make sure that the artist gets compensated for his or her art.”

With about 2,500 records comprising his personal collection, Carden himself is a key benefactor.



“The crackle and the pop of a vinyl record is kind of my thing,” Carden said. “My parents always listened to vinyl — that was their thing. When CDs came out, my mom kind of refused to transition for as long as she could. The quality wasn’t the same.”

Carden’s own connection to music was cemented with his first concert at age 14: Metallica.

“When I saw Metallica the very first time, that was my defining music moment,” Carden said. “You listen to this band, but then you figure out who led them to where they are, and who led that band to where they were and who their influences were and who they got their sound from. Then you start digging into subcultures of music from people that you started listening to.”