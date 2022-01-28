Chamber's annual Business Expo is back for 2022

The Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce’s annual Business Expo is poised to resume in 2022 after it was canceled in 2021 due to COVID-19.
Some 50 area businesses are scheduled to showcase their products and services 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 17 at Lanier Technical College’s Ramsey Conference Center.
“We’re really looking forward to (the event),” said Kit Dunlap, chamber president and CEO.
The event is free to the public and will feature door prizes and giveaways. A shuttle service will be available.
A reservations-only luncheon is set for noon at the conference center, featuring Derrick Case, Dress Up boutique founder, as the speaker. The charge is $15 for chamber members and $25 for non-chamber members. Reservations can be made online.
Business Expo
When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 17
Where: Lanier Technical College’s Ramsey Conference Center, 2535 Lanier Tech Drive, Gainesville
How much: $15, chamber members; $25 others