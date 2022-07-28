Bath and Body Works set to open in South Hall

South Hall residents will soon catch a whiff of a new, fresh fragrance — fresher than the unmistakable chicken truck, or even the Mars-Wrigley plant.
Bath and Body Works is set to open its doors at 10 a.m. Friday, July 29, in suite D400 of the Stonebridge Village shopping center in Flowery Branch.
Previously, the nearest outposts for the franchise’s skin care products and fragrances were in Gainesville’s Lakeshore Mall and the Mall of Georgia in Buford.
The store is “fully stocked” with soaps and sanitizers along with “all your other Bath and Body Works favorites,” a recorded message for the store said Thursday.
Its next door neighbor Crumbl Cookies is slated to open later this year.