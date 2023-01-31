From baseball to Pokemon, Downtown Sports Cards gives Gainesville collectors a place to call their own

The doors had been open for just a few minutes before a customer walked in and headed straight to the counter in the back.

It was 10 a.m. on a Friday, and two boxes of Topps Finest 2022 baseball cards were waiting for him along with Randy Cruce, owner of Downtown Sports Cards, who set them aside to ensure the customer had the opportunity to unbox them before heading to work.

It was the level of customer service Cruce wanted to bring to downtown Gainesville when he decided to open the city’s only sports card and hobby shop.

“He just pulled a few bangers from those boxes,” Cruce, 59, said of the phrase for really special cards. “I always let the customers choose the boxes because they have their own rhythms and way that they do things.”