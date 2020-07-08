Amazon confirms facility in Buford/South Hall will open this year

Amazon confirmed Wednesday, July 8, that it is opening a delivery station this year in Buford in South Hall County.



Amazon Logistics, the delivery arm of the online shopping giant, has signed leases for three new delivery stations in metro Atlanta in 2020, with the other two located in Atlanta and Fairburn, according to a company statement.

“The new stations will power Amazon’s last-mile delivery capabilities to speed up deliveries for customers in the metro Atlanta area,” the statement says. “Collectively, the stations will create hundreds of full-time and part-time jobs, paying a minimum of $15 per hour and offering a variety of benefits packages from day one.”

Amazon has more than 150 delivery stations in the U.S.