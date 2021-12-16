Amanda's Farm to Fork in Lula has temporarily closed for dining. Here's what's next for the restaurant

A culinary staple of downtown Lula has temporarily closed its doors.

While Amanda’s Farm to Fork paused its dine-in services earlier this month, the restaurant is still filling delivery and catering orders from its Main Street storefront, where it has welcomed guests since 2018 and intends to resume doing so in the new year.

“For this little bit of time, until we can figure things out, we are going to close,” said Amanda Browning, the restaurant’s owner. “I don’t ever say that it’s permanent, because it’s not. I think that especially in today’s times you always have to re-evaluate everything, you need to make changes and come out new. So that is kind of what we’re doing.”