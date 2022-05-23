A look at changes being made inside the old Saul’s building on the Gainesville square

Ramon Gonzalez is trying to respect past architecture and construction styles even as he installs a very modern concept in the downtown Gainesville square.

The old Saul’s building at 100 Main St. is getting both an inside and outside makeover as it’s converted from a former women’s clothing store into Thrive Coworking, a business offering alternative solutions for people seeking office space.

Workers are busily putting up enclosed offices and meeting rooms in an area that used to be Saul’s sales floor.

“It’s nice to see all this beautiful ceiling work,” said Gonzalez, referring to original tin tiles uncovered when a dropped ceiling was removed.

One of the big changes coming to the building, which has stood largely intact on the square since 1900, is restoring windows on the side of the building that faces Washington Street. Passersby can see the outline of windows that were bricked in long ago.

Also, Gonzalez, who is Thrive’s founder, plans to extend the storefront to where columns are now positioned — and where the building used to stand.

“We’ve got pictures of what it used to look like,” he said.

The move, Gonzalez has said, should remove “that ‘60s, ‘70s storefront look.”