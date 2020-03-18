You knew it had to happen: Hall County Parks close restrooms after toilet paper thefts

Restrooms at Hall County parks are closed until further notice after toilet paper was stolen from several parks over the weekend of March 14 and 15.
Parks Director Mike Little said the parks department is not as concerned about the loss of toilet paper as the damage to the restrooms’ toilet paper dispensers.
Community centers at county parks closed for two weeks beginning Monday, March 16 due to concerns about the spread of coronavirus. Toilet paper has been in short supply as stores see increased demand for paper products, cleaning supplies and shelf-stable foods with people preparing to stay at home to reduce the spread of coronavirus.
The county’s parks are still open for people who want to spend some time outdoors, although programming such as athletics has been suspended.