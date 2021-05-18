Roadways reopened after wreck at Jesse Jewell, EE Butler parkways

Update: The roadways are reopened.
Previous story: A wreck around 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 18, at the intersection of Jesse Jewell and E.E. Butler parkways has caused a traffic backup in Gainesville, according to authorities.
Gainesville Fire responded to the scene Tuesday morning. Photos provided by authorities showed two vehicles with damage, with one car flipped on its side.
Gainesville Fire spokesman Keith Smith said there were no serious injuries.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.