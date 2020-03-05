Dahlonega man dies in March 4 wreck on Thompson Bridge Road

Update, March 5: A 24-year-old Dahlonega man died in the wreck, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

Matthew Novotny was driving south on Thompson Bridge Road/Ga. 60, north of Tomacheche Trail, when he “failed to maintain his lane” and the vehicle’s right wheels traveled onto the road’s west shoulder, according to the state patrol in an email Thursday, March 5.

Novotny overcorrected his vehicle, causing the vehicle to rotate counterclockwise as it traveled back onto Ga. 60 and into the northbound lane.

A tractor-trailer truck owned by Fieldale Farms traveling north on Ga. 60 struck Novotny’s Dodge Shadow on the right side of the car, according to the state patrol.

After impact, both vehicles went off the road and traveled down an embankment on the west side of Ga. 60. Novotny’s vehicle then struck a tree with its left side and, along with the truck, came to a final rest, state patrol said.

The truck driver, Alan Garcia, 36, of Murrayville was uninjured, according to the state patrol.

The wreck was reported at 11:48 a.m. Wednesday, March 4.

No charges will be filed, state patrol said.

Update, 3:15 p.m.: All lanes of Thompson Bridge Road are open, according to the Hall County Sheriff's Office.



Traffic is delayed on Ga. 60/Thompson Bridge Road just south of Murrayville due to a wreck Wednesday, March 4.

The wreck occurred near the intersection of Thompson Bridge Road at Tomacheche Trail and involved a tractor-trailer and car, according to a social media post from the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.

Southbound traffic on Thompson Bridge Road is being redirected onto Elrod Road. Northbound traffic is being diverted to Hopewell Church Road, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the wreck. The Times has contacted the state patrol for additional information but did not receive an immediate response Wednesday afternoon.