Worker dies in Gainesville after being pinned under machinery

A man working for a grading company in Gainesville was killed Thursday, April 13 when the machinery rolled on top, according to authorities.
The middle-aged man, who has not been identified, was working at a home about 11:40 a.m. Thursday in the area of Thompson Bridge Road and Woodlake Drive.
Gainesville Fire Chief Brandon Ellis said a soil compactor, meant to be operated by a single person, “appears to have turned over.”
Ellis said the man was pinned under the equipment and appears to have died before EMS arrived at the scene.
Authorities were trying to reach the man’s family before releasing his identity.