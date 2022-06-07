Work release inmate on way to interview at chicken plant flies the coop

A Gainesville man in the Hall County Jail’s work release program removed his ankle monitor Monday, June 6, after being allowed to leave for a job interview at a local chicken plant, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Hall County authorities are searching for Jerry Lamar Thomas, 31, who did not return Monday, after a scheduled job interview at Pilgrim’s.

Thomas was arrested in May on drug possession charges and was in the work release program by court order.