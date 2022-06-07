Work release inmate on way to interview at chicken plant flies the coop

A Gainesville man in the Hall County Jail’s work release program removed his ankle monitor Monday, June 6, after being allowed to leave for a job interview at a local chicken plant, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Hall County authorities are searching for Jerry Lamar Thomas, 31, who did not return Monday, after a scheduled job interview at Pilgrim’s.
Thomas was arrested in May on drug possession charges and was in the work release program by court order.
Thomas was allowed to leave at 5:45 p.m. Monday for the job interview, but a representative from the chicken plant called the jail at 6:20 p.m. to say Thomas missed the appointment.
Five minutes later, the jail was alerted that Thomas’ ankle monitor was removed.
Thomas is White, 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 185 pounds.
He has close-cut strawberry blonde hair and tattoos on his neck, face and arms.
Anyone with information on Thomas’ whereabouts can call 911 or Hall County dispatch at 770-536-8812.