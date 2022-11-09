Woman who sought self-defense immunity from 2021 fatal shooting sentenced after pleading guilty

A Gainesville woman who had sought immunity for fatally shooting a man outside of her apartment last October pleaded guilty on a reduced charge and was sentenced to prison time.

Sarah Voss, 35, was sentenced Tuesday, Nov. 8, to 20 years with the first six years in prison by Superior Court Judge Bonnie Oliver on voluntary manslaughter. Oliver granted Voss credit for the year she has spent in jail, and the remainder of the sentence may be served on probation.

Voss was indicted in December on charges of malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault in the Oct. 24, 2021 shooting of David Parnell Best, 42, of Lithonia, at the Pine Cove Apartments.

Voss and attorney Larry Duttweiler filed a motion for immunity, claiming Voss shot in self defense after receiving threats over text from Best in the days before the shooting.

Voss said Best threw a brick through her window, leading Voss to grab her gun. Voss testified at the Oct. 31 immunity hearing that she fired warning shots before shooting at Best’s car door, the bullets hitting Best in his left side.

Duttweiler said one text from Best referenced him bringing a gun, though Gainesville Police Investigator Stephen Johnson previously testified that no firearms were recovered from Best or his vehicle.

Oliver denied Voss’ attempt at immunity from prosecution Oct. 31 after the hearing.

The prosecution dropped the malice murder charge and reduced the felony murder charge to voluntary manslaughter. While murder carries the potential of life in prison, voluntary manslaughter has a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Bagwell called members of Best’s family to speak at the hearing, telling the judge that Voss doesn’t comprehend how much pain she has caused.

They described Best as a charitable man who was the life of any holiday get-together such as Thanksgiving, having no problem striking up a conversation with a stranger.

Multiple family members mentioned how Voss could have called 911 or simply fired warning shots.

"She didn't have to take my nephew away from us,” one of Best’s aunts said at the hearing.

The family members asked for the maximum possible sentence for Voss.

Describing her as a happy child, Voss’ father Barry Voss told the judge about how they had supported Voss before the shooting to be independent by getting a job, car and an apartment.

In prior motions, Duttweiler mentioned Best’s open charges for rape and aggravated assault in DeKalb County involving a different woman.

"I'm very sorry for your loss,” Voss said to the Best family, though she reiterated that she felt she was going to die that day.

Oliver said she didn’t believe Voss’ actions constituted a murder, but the judge added that Voss still had some culpability. The judge said she was concerned with Voss’ inability to control her emotions and act irrationally.

Knowing that the Best family would have liked a harsher sentence, Oliver addressed the fact that Best came to Voss’ home and threw a brick after communicating a threat about a gun.

Duttweiler said after sentencing that he felt it was a “very reasonable conclusion that gave deference to everyone involved.”

“These two folks led very risky lifestyles that cost one of them his life,” Duttweiler said. “As the judge noted, it was the likely result if we had spent several days in a jury trial.”



