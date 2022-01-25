Prosecution lays out robbery, rape case against 3; defense says woman wanted 'to fight and have sex'

Assistant District Attorney Harold Buckler told the jury in his opening statement that on May 8, 2020, the then 20-year-old woman went to the Motel 6 on Athens Highway to buy drugs from someone. The woman testified that she came to buy a gram or two of marijuana. When that person was unable to make the transaction, the woman was referred to Bolding.

Instead of a quick transaction, Buckler said the woman was invited into a motel room.

“What she had no way of realizing is that the four people in that room have been doing drugs and are amped and are angry and have a plan for (the woman),” Buckler said.

Buckler said Emily Vazquez was jealous. Bolding and Vazquez were romantically involved as were Solano-Mota and Sutton.

“That’s the evidence you’re going to hear, that Emily Vazquez was jealous that (the alleged victim) was maybe going to get drugs for free from her boyfriend,” Buckler said. “So that’s why Emily starts this, but once it starts, the beating goes on.”

Buckler said the woman was struck by Vazquez, causing her to curl into the fetal position. Buckler said some of the other co-defendants joined in the beating, grabbing the woman by her neck and hair, punching and kicking.

Buckler said Sutton then suggested that Vazquez and Solano-Mota go for a joy ride, to “go out to a gas station. Go have fun. After all, it’s not your car. See if there’s maybe some money in the car.”

That left the victim “naked, bruised, terrified, injured and alone with these two,” Buckler said, referring to Bolding and Sutton.

At that point, Buckler said the woman was forced to perform oral sex by Sutton before being moved to a bed and sexually assaulted by both men.

When Vazquez and Solano-Mota returned, they noticed that the woman was upset, Buckler said.

“So the idea was made: Hey, let’s go ahead and let’s make her shower,” Buckler said. “The next thing you know, they’re talking about DNA. They’re talking about we need to go ahead and take everything that she has touched.”

The woman was given a bar of soap and told to scrub herself, Buckler said.

“Before they left, they told (the woman), ‘Stay in the shower and do not come out,’” Buckler said. “They’ve already made her unlock her phone so they can set it to factory settings. They’ve stolen everything she had.”

The four co-defendants were accused of taking the woman’s car, wallet, phone and watch.

Using stills of surveillance footage from the motel, Buckler said Solano-Mota and Vazquez are seen leaving the hotel room. Vazquez is wearing a white hoodie, which the victim wore into the room.

Afterward, the woman went door-to-door trying to get help and eventually went to the main office and told a hotel employee that she was raped and attacked, Buckler said. Gainesville Police officers arrived and transported her to the hospital, where she received medical treatment and a sexual assault forensic exam.