Woman sentenced for not reporting abuse in ‘child torture’ case

A woman accused of not reporting the “torture” of four children by her ex-husband has been sentenced to house arrest.

Rebecca Ann Nguyen, 41, entered a plea Monday, Sept. 26, on four counts of second-degree child cruelty. Superior Court Judge Kathlene Gosselin gave Nguyen a 10-year sentence with the first six months in the Hall County house arrest program.

After that, she will have two years of private house arrest, and Gosselin allowed for the remainder of the sentence to be served on probation.

Nguyen and Scott Shelby, 47, were arrested in 2019.

The prosecution has described the trauma that the four children experienced as “child torture.”