Woman rescued after 30-foot fall in remote area of Panther Creek Trail

Emergency officials rescued a woman Saturday after she fell 30 feet down a slope while hiking Panther Creek Trail off Old Historic Highway 441 in Habersham County.
A bystander called 911 about 5:45 p.m. to report that the woman had fallen down the slope somewhere after trail marker 19, authorities said.
Rescue crews arrived about 7 p.m. to find the woman alert and conscious about a half-mile from the falls.
After ruling out an airlift by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources due to the location of the incident, crews from Habersham and Rabun counties were able to use harnesses, ropes and equipment to reach her. She was pulled to safety by about 7:30 p.m. before she was transported by ambulance to Northeast Georgia Medical Center where she was treated for her injuries.