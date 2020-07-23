Woman arrested in Lula molestation case

Authorities have arrested a Lula woman allegedly involved in a child molestation case from May, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.
Kristen Elizabeth Day, 29, was arrested Wednesday, July 22, and charged with aggravated child molestation. She was booked in to the Hall County Jail, where she remains.
“According to the initial investigation, Day witnessed, aided and assisted the co-defendant, Matthew James Felmey, as he committed an act of sodomy on the victim, a female child,” Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth wrote in a news release.
Felmey, 30, was booked May 6 in to the White County Detention Center and is being held on charged of child molestation, aggravated child molestation, aggravated sodomy and other charges.
Hall County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth said the case started April 9 with a referral from the Hall County Division of Family and Children Services. The DFCS referral was actually in the Cleveland Police jurisdiction, so the two agencies worked together on a joint investigation.
Felmey was arrested May 5 by Hall County deputies, and investigators obtained a search warrant for his cellphone. Felmey was then turned over to the White County Detention Center the next day.
“During the ongoing investigation, Hall County detectives learned of the two victims in Hall County and located video on Felmey’s phone of the May 2020 crimes,” Booth wrote in a news release.
Booth said Felmey was accused of rape, child molestation, aggravated sodomy and aggravated sexual battery involving a girl sometime between May 3-4 at his residence in Lula.
Hall County investigators also got a warrant for a second charge of aggravated sexual battery involving a second girl. Booth said that incident allegedly happened in early 2013.
Investigators obtained the Hall County warrants for Felmey’s arrest on Tuesday, May 12.
Day’s attorney Jason Wilson did not return a request for comment.
No attorney was on record for Felmey with the Hall County Public Defender’s Office.