Woman arrested in Lula molestation case

Authorities have arrested a Lula woman allegedly involved in a child molestation case from May, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.



Kristen Elizabeth Day, 29, was arrested Wednesday, July 22, and charged with aggravated child molestation. She was booked in to the Hall County Jail, where she remains.

“According to the initial investigation, Day witnessed, aided and assisted the co-defendant, Matthew James Felmey, as he committed an act of sodomy on the victim, a female child,” Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth wrote in a news release.

Felmey, 30, was booked May 6 in to the White County Detention Center and is being held on charged of child molestation, aggravated child molestation, aggravated sodomy and other charges.