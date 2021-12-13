Woman accused of shooting man with BB gun has most serious charge dropped in plea

A Braselton woman accused of shooting a man in the chest with a BB gun in 2020 had her most serious charge of aggravated battery dismissed earlier this month, according to court documents.

April Kathleen Dills, 51, entered a plea under the First Offender Act to an amended misdemeanor charge of reckless conduct and influencing a witness.

Superior Court Judge Bonnie Oliver gave Dills a five-year sentence on Dec. 8 with the first 12 months in confinement, but she received credit for the time served since Nov. 7, 2020. Dills was sentenced to probation for the remaining four years.