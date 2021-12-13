Woman accused of shooting man with BB gun has most serious charge dropped in plea

A Braselton woman accused of shooting a man in the chest with a BB gun in 2020 had her most serious charge of aggravated battery dismissed earlier this month, according to court documents.
April Kathleen Dills, 51, entered a plea under the First Offender Act to an amended misdemeanor charge of reckless conduct and influencing a witness.
Superior Court Judge Bonnie Oliver gave Dills a five-year sentence on Dec. 8 with the first 12 months in confinement, but she received credit for the time served since Nov. 7, 2020. Dills was sentenced to probation for the remaining four years.
Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called out to a residence in the 5100 block of Daylily Drive. The Sheriff’s Office said Dills was found with the injured 61-year-old man inside the home.
Dills was accused of shooting the man in the chest with a pump action air rifle. She was charged with aggravated battery, aggravated assault and influencing a witness.
Dills was accused of repeatedly talking to the man “in an angry and emotional fashion about his testimony and his statement to law enforcement.”
In the plea, the aggravated battery charge was dismissed and the aggravated assault charge was amended to misdemeanor reckless conduct, according to court documents.
Northeastern Judicial Circuit District Attorney Lee Darragh said the year in jail was a “fair negotiation and sentence” in a case that would have had some difficulties in proving the charges.
Under the First Offender Act, Dills will have the case discharged without an adjudication of guilt if she fulfills the terms of her sentence.
Defense attorney Larry Duttweiler did not answer questions posed by The Times but sent contact information for the victim. The victim did not respond to a request for comment.