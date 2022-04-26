Woman accused of depriving care to daughter who died sentenced

Mickens and her defense team repeatedly brought up that Mickens had taken Kylie to 14 specialists and also began seeing a naturopathic doctor.



During her earlier years, Kylie had a feeding tube that went through her nose and into the stomach. Fowler said doctors had continually recommended Kylie having a feeding tube, though it was later removed.

Fowler asked Mickens directly about Kylie weighing 14 pounds in April 2019 and 5 pounds in January 2020 between visits to a naturopathic doctor.

“You’d agree with me that Kylie must have looked shockingly different between 14 pounds and 5 pounds, yes?” Fowler asked.

“No,” Mickens said.

“OK. So she just looked exactly the same?”

“Yes.”

Fuller at times asked Mickens questions directly about her thought process on when to take Kylie to the hospital.

“From the court’s perspective, I’m asking you why you waited until the child was dying to take the child for medical attention,” Fuller said.

“I didn’t realize she was dying. … (When) her body shut down, I had seen that before, so I didn’t think that she was dying,” Mickens said

Mickens told the judge that Kylie was eating the same amount each and every day.

Mickens had more than a dozen supporters behind her in family and friends, with Mull calling roughly half of them as character witnesses.

Among them was the Rev. Joseph W. Jackson, the senior pastor and founder of The Lord’s House Community Church in Norcross.

Jackson described Mickens as a woman of “great faith” and found her and Jerrail Mickens to be honest and forthright. Other family members commented on how Mickens would constantly care for Kylie.

Support from Mickens’ family and community played in her favor, Fuller said, who had seen her caring for Kylie before her death.

When discussing his reasoning, Fuller noted that in the evidence, Kylie would gain and lose weight even while in the day-to-day care from hospital professionals.

Fuller ultimately said he found “greater mitigating evidence in this case than aggravating evidence.”

“When giving all of the evidence consideration, the court does not find that these facts warrant or demand that you be placed in prison,” Fuller said.

Fuller said he also took into consideration that the death in this case was Mickens’ child.

“The court can only hope that you will suffer a greater punishment simply by that fact than any punishment that this court could impose on you, the fact that you lost Kylie and will not have her in your life for the rest of your life,” Fuller said.