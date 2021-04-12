Why UNG Police Chief Justin Gaines is stepping down from post

University of North Georgia Police Chief Justin Gaines announced his plans to leave the school next month to pursue goals of teaching.
UNG spokeswoman Sylvia Carson confirmed Gaines said he intends to get his doctorate in criminal justice “with a future goal of teaching at the university level.”
Carson said Gaines’ last day at UNG will be May 9.
Gaines started with the school in 2014.
“The university will conduct a formal search for the director of public safety in the fall,” Carson wrote in an email.
Carson said Capt. Greg Williams, who leads the school’s emergency preparedness program, has been tapped as interim chief.