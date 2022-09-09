Why Oakwood police officers are working nights again

After increasing pay and recruiting more officers, the Oakwood Police Department no longer needs assistance from the Hall County Sheriff’s Office in responding to overnight 911 calls.
The Sheriff’s Office had been helping the department respond to overnight 911 calls because of a staffing shortage. The Oakwood Police Department was down 11 officers at one point, and needed 24 for a full staff.
“The new pay scale went into effect in August, and we began to receive applications from officers interested in working here,” the Oakwood Police Department said in a news release Friday. “Since then, we have successfully hired and trained enough personnel to bring us back to a safe minimum staffing level to allow us to return to full 24-hour coverage daily.”
The department increased its starting pay by $9,000 and has since received a flood of applications. It had seen its staff reduced by nearly half due primarily to low pay when compared to neighboring agencies. Starting officers now stand to make $44,607 a year.
“I look forward to … standing back up on our own two feet again,” Oakwood Police Chief Tim Hatch said earlier this month.