Why the Gainesville Police Department has a shortage of officers

To cope with the shortage, officers have had to take a less direct role in the community, according to Lackey, who described a redirection of the department’s human resources as a temporary measure until the city can hire additional personnel in to fill those positions.

“We’re cutting back in some areas like our community relations units – that’s our folks that we try to get out into the community, go to events, go to places,” Lackey said. “We’re doing less of that because we have to keep officers on the road…that’s kind of the area where we had to pull back a little bit.”

Parrish said there’s about 4-5 times a week that a position is posted for overtime since October, though officers sometimes work “smaller increments of overtime” during more active shifts when immediate relief isn’t available.

“An officer may not have posted overtime, but (at) 5 p.m. (when) the workload goes out the door, they’re going to stay over and help the oncoming shift until things slow down,” Parrish said. “That’s just in the character of the officer – they’re not going to go home while calls are backed up.”

In an effort to resolve its current employment gap, Gainesville implemented a 5% pay hike for all of its officers just this year. And starting July 1, the pay for entry-level officers increased 7.9% to an annual income of $50,013, up from $46,061, according to Lackey.

Going forward, Gainesville is likely to take a bottom-up approach to fill vacant positions within its lower ranks, while elevating more experienced officers into the higher, more senior positions. Both Lackey and Parrish said that while it’s difficult to lose members of its senior leadership, it also creates room for opportunity.

“People know there’s upward movement through that,” Lackey said. "We’ll work to find new officers as we come back in.”

Parrish offered a similar response regarding the loss of some of its senior officers this year.

“It’s hard to lose them, but we understand that happens,” he said. “That’s created some promotional opportunities which is good for morale.”

Lackey went on to say the city is adding a talent acquisition coordinator to oversee issues of employee recruitment, not just with the police department but vacant positions “across the board.”

“Like anyone else, we’re having trouble finding people so we need someone to help us find that…our recruiter continues to assist our police department to find people and see the applicants through all that,” Lackey said.

Similar to Gainesville’s police force, ongoing staffing shortages seen in departments around the U.S. may stem from a range of factors, including competition from the private sector.

Parrish stated that most of his officers who’ve left the profession haven’t specified why they gave up policing, though he cited nationwide sentiment of disdain toward law enforcement he believes could be a potential contributor to disillusionment among police officers leaving the job.

“I just think the sentiment – the lack of law enforcement support nationwide – I think they feel it, and I think they start to question why they do the job,” Parrish said.

While Parrish made clear that he doesn’t see this type of anti-police sentiment in Gainesville, stating the “community gives unbelievable support” to its officers, he believes tension between police and communities around the country, in addition to the state of the labor market as a whole, has given rise to an unsound situation for law enforcement officers.

“I just think the workload, with the anti-police sentiment that spread across the nation for a few years, wore on them,” Parrish said. “…in law enforcement, two things are happening that haven’t happened before – one is this nationwide labor shortage that I think every industry is feeling and that we see.”

“Two – as a law enforcement profession – we’re now competing against the private (sector) for careers,” he said. “In the past, if an officer left, they were usually going to another agency – for more money or better benefits – and today they’re going into a new profession altogether, just trying out whole new careers. That’s something we’re really having to look at.”



