Why community members say they're shocked by arrest of sisters in drug operation

The Rev. Champale Brown, a Gainesville minister, said her community has shared in shock and heartache after the arrest of three sisters — Hyziher, Erica and Nikki Glenn — in a drug operation last week.



The three Gainesville sisters were among 20 suspects in “Operation Long Time Coming,” a yearlong investigation that authorities said concerned trafficking crack cocaine and other drugs on Black Drive.

Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch said the organization, which allegedly made $1.4 million in one year, averaged 20 transactions per hour, nearly 24/7.

“Preliminary investigations revealed heavy vehicle and foot traffic visiting 1009 Black Drive on a daily basis,” Sgt. Paul House told The Times this week. “A decision was made, based on physical surveillance and citizen complaints, to concentrate our investigative efforts on this location.”

House said the investigation was done in the “timeliest manner possible,” though he added that COVID-19 extended them past their initial target date.

All 20 suspects have warrants for violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, and all of them were related through blood or marriage, authorities say.