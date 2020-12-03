When jury trials might resume after latest COVID-19 delay

Hall County court officials do not expect to hold a jury trial for the rest of 2020 and intend to try again Jan. 4.



This week would have likely seen a competency hearing for Talon Lowery, who was charged in a Nov. 6, 2017, murder indictment of shooting Bryan Ramirez, 18, four days earlier at the Texaco station on Cleveland Highway.

Court officials, however, issued a cancellation notice Wednesday, Nov. 23, due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in Hall County.

“The mechanism for us is the judges cooperatively and collaboratively speaking to what they feel is appropriate, getting input from the public health department and then we have that jury trial committee that has looked at our plan,” court administrator Jason Stephenson said this week. “They’ll be consulted before making any decision.”