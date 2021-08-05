What's next for renters, landlords after CDC extends eviction moratorium

Reddy, who works under the legal services’ eviction prevention project, understands the frustration felt by landlords who have had these cases pending for almost a year without receiving rent, but believes people must look at the bigger picture.



“We’re in an unprecedented time right now,” Reddy said. “There’s a global pandemic, and the government is trying to prevent deaths in our community, so I think you kind of have to weigh that against landlords getting paid late, getting paid through rental assistance programs versus mass evictions.”

Reddy also addressed the high cost of living and rent in Hall County.

“You would have to have a pretty good job and not be laid off, not have your hours cut at all during this pandemic to afford rent here and not get behind, so I don’t really see a lot of people who are falling behind because they’re lazy and trying to avoid paying rent using the CDC order,” Reddy said.

The Times reached out to a representative from Sun Communities to discuss the effects of the moratorium on rental companies, but the request was not returned.

The moratorium also gives states additional time to get out nearly $47 billion in rental assistance, most of which has yet to be distributed to tenants and landlords.

Most tenants facing eviction and who counted on the CDC moratorium in the past should be protected. The number of tenants protected is likely to change, however, since it would stop being applicable in counties that go 14 days without seeing substantial or high levels of coronavirus transmission. Counties that are not covered now, but later experience spikes, would also fall under the moratorium when that happens.

There are concerns among advocates that judges, especially in rural areas, may ignore the CDC moratorium as some did earlier in the pandemic. Already, a lawyer in North Carolina said Wednesday that a judge refused to accept it as a defense because the Administrative Office of the Courts has not provided any guidance on it.

Just like the original CDC moratorium, a tenant facing eviction for nonpayment of rent must fill out a form and present it to their landlord or the owner of the property.

The new order makes clear that someone protected by the original CDC order would still be protected. It also says that anyone in court for nonpayment of rent but whose case has not yet been completed would be protected by the order.

But as was the case previously, the order would not protect someone who engaged in criminal activities, damaged their apartment or threatened the health and safety of other residents among other violations

After pushing the CDC to reconsider its options, President Joe Biden acknowledged Tuesday that he wasn't sure the new moratorium could withstand lawsuits about its constitutionality. Landlords had successfully challenged the original order in court.

When the U.S. Supreme Court allowed the eviction ban to remain in place through the end of July by a 5-4 vote, one justice in the majority, Brett Kavanaugh, wrote that Congress would have to act to extend it further.

Landlords groups reacted to the new order as they did the old one, criticizing it as an unfunded government mandate. They have yet to detail their legal strategy, though most housing advocates are counting on more lawsuits. Even if the order is overturned in court, advocates are hopeful it gives states enough time to get rental assistance out.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.



