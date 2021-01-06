What’s next for Oakwood man’s family after DA decides no charges for police officers

Following the district attorney’s announcement of no charges for two Gainesville Police officers in the September 2019 fatal shooting of an Oakwood man, representatives for the man’s family said they are focused on getting justice through an ongoing lawsuit in U.S. District Court.



Northeastern Judicial Circuit District Attorney Lee Darragh released a letter Dec. 31 to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation stating he would not seek criminal charges for Officers Jose Hernandez and Jonathan Fowler following the death of Adam English.

The civil lawsuit was originally filed in June against the city of Gainesville and the two officers.