What was said at Newtown Florist Club rally in wake of Derek Chauvin verdict

When the guilty verdict came in for Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd, the Rev. Rose Johnson said she took a breath.



“I took a breath because I could not breathe, and I heard somebody say earlier that we have these conversations but nothing like this is going on in our community,” said Johnson, the executive director of the Gainesville civil rights group known as the Newtown Florist Club. “I got to tell you: We cannot separate ourselves from George Floyd. We can’t do it. It’s hard to be Black in America and separate yourself from George Floyd.”