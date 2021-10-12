What took out multiple traffic lights on Ga. 365

Multiple traffic lights were down Tuesday, Oct. 12, after a dump truck struck the overhead traffic light cable support on Ga. 365 in Lula, according to authorities.
Georgia State Patrol investigated the wreck just after 7 a.m. Tuesday on Ga. 365 at Ga. 52/Lula Road.
State patrol Cpl. J.G. Tucker said a dump truck was heading eastbound on Ga. 52 in the left turn lane, adding that the dump bed was raised.
Tucker said the top of the dump truck hit the cable support and came to a stop in the intersection. State patrol said several traffic lights came down.
The Motor Carrier Compliance Division aided state patrol in the investigation.
No charges were filed by state patrol, and the driver was uninjured.
The roadway was closed for several hours while crews were repairing the traffic lights. The lanes reopened around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.