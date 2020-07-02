What law enforcement officials had to say at second community forum

Calling it a matter “of life, breath and death,” the Rev. Rose Johnson kicked off the open-air conversation as another step on the road to reform.“We begin this conversation tonight by answering the question about why we cannot let this go, because for us, it is always a matter of life, a matter of breath, and a matter of death. It’s a matter of life, breath and death every day, and we just don’t want our community to become a place where a national tragedy involving our law enforcement community is seen around the world,” she said.

The Newtown Florist Club hosted the open-air conversation Thursday, July 2, the second phase of a two-part event focused on criminal justice reform. Chief Superior Court Judge Kathlene Gosselin facilitated the event, with her fellow Superior Court judges, State Court judges, prosecutors and law enforcement sitting in the audience.