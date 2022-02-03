What Hall court system officials say they need to deal with case backlog





The courts submitted a supplemental request for $691,447 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to address the court’s backlog due to COVID-19.

The Northeastern Judicial Circuit, which consists of Hall and Dawson counties, already received its total request of $1,081,610 in late December. Those funds are going toward eight full-time personnel including an additional Juvenile Court judge to address Superior Court cases in the immediate future.

The district attorney’s office will get three of those positions in an assistant district attorney, an investigator and an administrative assistant.

The courts requested funding for a full-time associate judge in Probate Court to help with an increased caseload caused in part by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Probate Court saw more than a 30% increase in the number of new cases compared to pre-pandemic levels, jumping from 651 new filings in 2019 to 857 new cases in 2021.

“We’re the largest county in the state where there’s not an associate judge that has been appointed on a full-time basis for a number of years,” Probate Court Judge Patty Walters Laine told The Times. “We’re at 200,000 population now, and our population in Hall County is significantly older than the populations in many other counties.”

Laine said she has met with the county administration to request that this be a permanent position.

“I’ve given them notice for a couple of years that this request would be coming when we hit certain caseloads and that in the future, I wouldn’t be able to basically handle the volume that Hall County Probate Court has,” the judge said.

The court would usually close as many cases each year as there were new cases opening, but that closure rate dropped to 90% last year.

“When counting pending objections to petitions to probate or administer an estate or for appointment of a guardian or conservator, there are currently three times as many open as there were in December of 2020,” according to the courts’ application.

The salary and fringe benefits for this judge will be $162,718, according to the application.

The courts’ application also includes five full-time positions — a human services coordinator, two program counselors, case manager and intake specialist — and one part-time physician for the mental health and substance use services programs.

According to the courts’ application, roughly 23% of the Hall County Jail’s inmate population “has been identified as needing mental health services.”

“Most of those inmates, who have been denied bond and pretrial release, are the most serious of our criminal cases pending,” according to the application.

The courts plan to hire a full-time clinician to work directly with the jail to assess inmates and develop discharge plans.

“In an effort to reduce recidivism and provide cost savings to local communities, one of the state standards for treatment courts is to identify appropriate candidates and enroll them in services within 50 days of arrest,” according to the courts’ application. “Treatment Services aims to meet this goal within 7-14 days of arrest, well below the state standard.”

Hall County offers a number of accountability court programs through Treatment Services such as DUI Court and Drug Court, which seek to resolve court cases through rehabilitation instead of incarceration.

Hall County Treatment Services Director Jessi Emmett said she anticipates enrollment numbers for treatment to rise as the courts work through their backlogs.

“Court days and case dispositions are already driving up our participant numbers, but we have recently had to slow down admissions because of a lack of resources for the record number of new entrants,” according to the application. “While our older phases are not overwhelmed, the new phases are at and above capacity.”

Court administrator Jason Stephenson said the associate Probate Court judge would likely become a permanent addition because of the county’s projected growth. The jobs in Treatment Services, however, are less likely to be maintained unless the need remains high and new funding sources become available, Stephenson said.

Stephenson said the county will learn if the requests are granted following the American Rescue Plan Act’s committee meeting in mid-February.



