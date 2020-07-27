West Hall student remembered as a kind, helpful band mate and friend

West Hall High School band members and leadership are mourning the loss of 17-year-old Cristofer Acosta-Farias, who died while swimming near Balus Creek Park on Lake Lanier on Friday, July 24.

Acosta-Farias was remembered with a candlelight vigil at the park on Sunday.

The teen was a rising junior and beloved band member at the high school, and posts on band social media describe him as “sweet, vulnerable, kind, and strong.”

The Facebook and Instagram posts show the teen practicing with the band, as well as fellow band members holding candles and releasing balloons at the Sunday vigil.

“It’s amazing what a community can do once we all come together. Tonight, this one was for you, Cristof,” one person commented on the West Hall High School band’s Instagram.

Director of Bands Katy Wilson-Fields wrote that the teen was “an absolute light.”