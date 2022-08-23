‘We know who is responsible’: On 10th anniversary of Truelove death, a suspect but little evidence

An out-of-state Vietnam veteran walking in the woods behind the Lake Lanier Club Apartments Aug. 24, 2012, spotted what he thought was a mannequin down in a ravine.

As he got closer, he discovered it was the body of Hannah Truelove, a Gainesville High student who lived in the complex with her mother. The man recognized Truelove, 16, from a missing person report.

She had been fatally stabbed.

Now, for the first time, Hall County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Dan Franklin told The Times that there is a suspect, but he feels there is not enough evidence for a conviction.

“We’re confident we know who is responsible for her death,” Franklin said.

“We’ve had a suspect since the beginning,” he told The Times. “Our issue is that we have a lack of evidence to tie that person to the crime. … It’s not to say that we have zero evidence, but we just didn’t have enough.”

Though Franklin did not give many details, he said it is a male suspect who Hannah knew before she died. The man has been interviewed twice by law enforcement and has maintained his innocence throughout, Franklin said.

On the 10th anniversary of Truelove’s death, The Times spoke with the investigator about where the case stands.