WATCH: Botched traffic stop by Hall deputies bursts $330K drug case

More than two years after a reported $330,000 heroin and meth bust, the case has been thrown out after a judge ruled the narcotics were seized after an illegal traffic stop.

Miguel Angel Guzman-Abarca, of Chicago, and Miguel Angel Pacheco-Cadena, of Gainesville, were stopped Nov. 12, 2020, in Oakwood. Both men were originally arrested and charged with trafficking heroin and meth.

Superior Court Judge Kathlene Gosselin ruled Feb. 23 that the search of Pacheco-Cadena’s truck and discovery of the 1.3 kilos of meth and 700 grams of heroin was the result of an unlawful detention.

During a hearing before the judge, the deputy testified there was a tip from the Drug Enforcement Administration about Pacheco-Cadena and his Nissan Frontier driving through Hall County with contraband. But the DEA did not know definitively if there were drugs in the truck, according to Gosselin’s order.

Defense attorney Kyle Winchester argued that the DEA did not have probable cause that the vehicle was involved in a felony.

“They just suspected that the vehicle driven by Mr. Pacheco-Cadena was carrying drug paraphernalia but had not seen him do anything, so Deputy (Tyler) Bryant was tasked with finding his own probable cause,” according to Gosselin’s order. “Before conducting the traffic stop, Deputy Bryant already knew that the vehicle was properly insured and registered.”

In a statement, the Sheriff’s Office said the agency “respects the decision of the court.”

“We will use this case as an opportunity to provide additional training to patrol division deputies – both those who are new to the job and those with years of experience – to be alert for the subtle nuances related to search and seizure during traffic stops,” the Sheriff’s Office said.