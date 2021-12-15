'A voice of frightening evil' - Elderly defendant sentenced in Hannah Bender murder

Harper approved Austin Todd Stryker’s killing of the Lumpkin County woman on Sept. 15, 2019, and helped Stryker travel to West Virginia after her death. Stryker later turned himself in to authorities in the Pittsburgh area on Oct. 2, 2019.

Last month, Stryker, now 24 years old, was convicted on all charges relating to the murder.

At the end of October, Harper pleaded guilty to charges of racketeering activity involving a homicide, hindering the apprehension or punishment of a criminal and a connected gang violation. The state agreed not to prosecute Harper on charges of theft of a vehicle and another connected street gang violation.

Despite Harper’s attorney, John Warr, arguing for leniency given Harper’s multiple medical conditions, Harper received 20 years in prison for the gang charge involving racketeering and homicide.