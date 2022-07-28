Verdict in for man accused of strangling woman he was in 'short but volatile relationship' with

A Gainesville man accused in 2019 of strangling a woman in West Hall was acquitted this week of all charges after a brief jury trial, according to court documents.



Austin Andrew Mize was indicted in April 2021 on charges of aggravated assault, false imprisonment, hindering an emergency telephone call and two counts of misdemeanor battery under the Family Violence Act from a May 2019 incident.

Defense attorney Andrew Wehunt said the jury was deliberating for roughly three hours before returning before 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, with the not guilty verdict on all five charges.