Verdict in for man accused of murdering his girlfriend at Gainesville apartment

A Gainesville man was found guilty Thursday, Nov. 18, on all counts, including malice murder, in the fatal shooting of his girlfriend more than three years ago.

Christopher Vargas-Zayas was convicted of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault under the Family Violence Act and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in the death of Carly Andrews, 26.

Vargas-Zayas was accused of shooting Andrews Sept. 6, 2018, at the Glenn Cove Apartments in Gainesville.

Sentencing is set for mid-December.