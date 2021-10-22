Verdict in for ex Chestatee coach accused of sexual battery involving student

A former Chestatee High School basketball coach was convicted Friday of sexual battery of a 16-year-old student.

In addition, Webster Daniel, 46, was found guilty of three counts of simple battery and one count of simple assault. State Court Judge Larry Baldwin II imposed a five-year sentence with the first 12 months in jail.

Calling his actions “egregious,” Baldwin told Daniel, “even if you get past the criminal behavior, even just some of the things you admitted to … it’s not how a coach should act” with a student.

The judge also commented on the defense’s theory of the allegations being fabricated by the victim due to an affair Daniel had with the student’s mother.

"The jury didn't buy it,” Baldwin said. “Neither do I."

The remainder of Daniel’s sentence may be served on probation.

He will receive credit for time served, but Baldwin said he would not immediately consider any early termination of the sentence.

Baldwin also imposed conditions of probation that Daniel surrender his teaching license and “shall not teach, coach, officiate or mentor anyone under the age of 18.”

Daniel must also undergo a psychosexual evaluation and comply with any recommended treatment.

The judge also left open the possibility of restitution.

One count of reckless conduct was dismissed.