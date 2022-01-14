Vacant house on Athens Highway gutted by fire

A vacant home on Athens Highway was destroyed in a fire Friday, Jan. 14, authorities reported.
Hall County firefighters responded around 9:15 a.m. Friday to the 3200 block of Athens Highway near the border of Hall and Jackson counties. Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputies diverted traffic so that fire crews could extinguish the single-story house fire.
EMS Division Chief Christie Grice said all lanes were back open around noon Friday, and the fire was extinguished.
No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.