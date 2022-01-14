By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Vacant house on Athens Highway gutted by fire
01142021 fire 01
A fire destroyed a vacant home on Friday, Jan. 14, on Athens Highway near the border of Hall and Jackson counties. - photo by Hall County Fire Services

A vacant home on Athens Highway was destroyed in a fire Friday, Jan. 14, authorities reported.

Hall County firefighters responded around 9:15 a.m. Friday to the 3200 block of Athens Highway near the border of Hall and Jackson counties. Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputies diverted traffic so that fire crews could extinguish the single-story house fire.

EMS Division Chief Christie Grice said all lanes were back open around noon Friday, and the fire was extinguished. 

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

01142021 fire 02
