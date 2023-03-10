UPS supervisor in Gainesville accused of stealing gold, ammunition from packages

A UPS supervisor at the Centennial Drive hub in Gainesville stole gold, silver and ammunition from packages for more than a year, according to authorities.

Parker Lee Sheridan, 22, of Lula, was arrested at his workplace Thursday, March 9. He was booked in to the Hall County jail on one count each of felony theft by taking and felony theft by deception.

He was released that evening after posting a $27,700 bond.