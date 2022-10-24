Update: Sheriff's deputy at fault in crash, but no citation issued

No charges or citations were issued in a crash involving a Hall County Sheriff’s Office patrol car and a pickup truck Thursday, Oct. 20, on Atlanta Highway at Mundy Mill Road.



The Times obtained the Georgia State Patrol report involving a Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputy, who did not properly clear an intersection after turning on the car’s lights and sirens, Georgia State Patrol said.

Jesus Calderon was driving the marked Sheriff’s Office patrol car around noon Thursday westbound on Mundy Mill Road approaching Atlanta Highway. The patrol car had its lights and sirens going, and Calderon was trying to clear the intersection to get to a wreck call, according to the report.

Wyatt Verner, 16, was driving a Dodge Dakota pickup truck southbound on Atlanta Highway approaching the intersection. Calderon had a red light, while Verner’s light was green, according to the report.

“(Calderon) stated that he didn’t see any cars, so he started to accelerate and (saw the truck) and tried to stop,” according to the report.

The patrol car’s front bumper hit the left side of the pickup truck. Both drivers were able to get their cars out of the roadway.

State patrol said Monday no citations were issued in the crash. When asked about the reasoning for this, state patrol said, “Enforcement action in crashes as well as traffic stops is at the trooper’s discretion.”



A witness told troopers that Verner “probably didn’t see the county vehicle due to (Verner’s) angle and the other vehicles blocking his view,” according to the report.

The witness also said Calderon tried to stop but didn’t have enough time and that neither driver was going fast.

No injuries were reported, and Calderon was listed in the report as the driver at fault.