Two women dead, one man injured in East Hall shooting
Two women were found fatally shot Wednesday, Feb. 24, and another man has been taken for treatment for serious injuries after a shooting in East Hall, according to authorities.
Hall County Sheriff's Office investigators work the scene of a shooting in East Hall on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. (Courtesy of Hall County Sheriff's Office) - photo by Hall County Sheriff's Office

Two women were found fatally shot Wednesday, Feb. 24, and another man has been taken for treatment for serious injuries after a shooting in East Hall, according to authorities.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said they responded Wednesday afternoon to the 3000 block of Broome Road where two women and one man had been shot.

“The women were deceased,” the Sheriff’s Office said on its social media. “Hall County Fire Services transported the man for treatment for serious injuries.”

The Sheriff’s Office said they are not searching for suspects and believe the shooting “was confined to the residence with no threat to the public.”

No further information was provided.

Check back for updates.


