Update: Authorities identify man who died in Ga. 365 crash

Update: Deputy Coroner Kevin Wetzel said Fidell Lightfoot, 43, of Atlanta, was killed in the crash.
Previous story: Two tractor-trailers collided on Ga. 365 at White Sulphur Road early Wednesday, killing a man and shutting down the northbound lanes of the highway for nearly three hours, the Hall County Sheriff's Office reported.
Traffic was diverted about 3 a.m. from Ramsey Road to White Sulphur then back to the highway, deputies reported. The highway reopened about 5:45 a.m.
The Georgia State Patrol investigated the crash.