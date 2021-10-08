Two more charged in COVID-19 rental assistance theft case

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office arrested two more people for stealing from the emergency rental assistance program from Hall County, which was created earlier this year to help renters and landlords who have been financially affected by the pandemic.
Deputies previously arrested Tony Lamar Mosley, 48, of Flowery Branch, on Sept. 24, at his home. Mosley was charged with four felony counts of theft by deception after allegedly posing as a landlord for four rental properties, Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth previously told The Times.
On Thursday, Felicia Montez Morgan, 36, of Flowery Branch, turned herself in at the Hall County Jail. She was charged with one count of theft by deception. Booth said Morgan posed as a tenant “requesting rental assistance for her boyfriend (Mosley).”
Booth also said another man, Mickey James Melton, 50, of Flowery Branch, was accused of a “nearly identical scam” as Mosley’s. Investigators determined that Melton knew Mosley and allegedly “worked together while carrying out their crimes.”
In the Mosley case, “personnel processing paperwork became suspicious after noticing the most recent application in the series included months for which Mosley had already received checks,” Booth said.
Mosley allegedly received more than $20,000 in rental assistance.
“According to preliminary details, Melton posed as a landlord, fraudulently obtaining approximately $21,000 in rental assistance from the county,” Booth wrote in a news release.
Melton was booked Friday, Oct. 1, in to the Hall County Jail and charged with two counts of felony theft by deception. He posted bond the same day.
Mosley was released from the Hall County Jail on Sunday, Sept. 26, after posting a $66,800 bond.
Morgan was released Thursday after posting a $5,700 bond.
No attorney information was available for any of these suspects Friday, Oct. 8, from Magistrate Court officials.
The Times has tried reaching Mosley and Morgan, but phone numbers listed for them were disconnected. No phone numbers were listed publicly for Melton.