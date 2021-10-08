Two more charged in COVID-19 rental assistance theft case

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office arrested two more people for stealing from the emergency rental assistance program from Hall County, which was created earlier this year to help renters and landlords who have been financially affected by the pandemic.

Deputies previously arrested Tony Lamar Mosley, 48, of Flowery Branch, on Sept. 24, at his home. Mosley was charged with four felony counts of theft by deception after allegedly posing as a landlord for four rental properties, Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth previously told The Times.

On Thursday, Felicia Montez Morgan, 36, of Flowery Branch, turned herself in at the Hall County Jail. She was charged with one count of theft by deception. Booth said Morgan posed as a tenant “requesting rental assistance for her boyfriend (Mosley).”



