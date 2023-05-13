Two homes deemed total losses, third home damaged after Flowery Branch fire

Three homes in Flowery Branch were damaged in a fire late Friday, May 12, according to authorities.
Hall County firefighters responded around 8:40 p.m. to the 5400 block of Ashmoore Court, where a two-story home was engulfed in flames.
A ladder truck took an aerial attack on the fire, but the flames started to spread into the attic of another home 15 feet away.
“Due to the proximity of the houses, the flames spread quickly, which resulted in both structures being a total loss,” Hall County Fire Rescue spokeswoman Kimberlie Ledsinger wrote in an email.
A third home had superficial damage on its right wall.
No one was found inside the three homes after searches, and no injuries were reported.
Crews were still on scene late Friday checking on hot spots.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Hall County Fire Marshal’s Office.