Two Hall County inmates taken to hospital after suspected drug overdoses

Two Hall County Jail inmates were taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center on Friday, after suspected drug overdoses, authorities confirmed on Tuesday, March 9.
Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputies and jail medical staff responded Friday to two incarcerated men who were showing signs of drug overdoses, sheriff’s office spokesman Derreck Booth wrote in an email.
The jail staff gave the two men naloxone, a narcotic overdose reversal medication, before Hall County Fire Services transported them to the hospital.
Booth said the two men are expected to make a full recovery.
“Jail staff found an unknown powdery substance in a small plastic bag in one of the inmate’s cells,” Booth wrote in an email. “The unknown substance has been sent to the (Georgia Bureau of Investigation) Crime Lab for analysis.”
The Times has asked whether the inmates are still in the hospital or returned to the jail and how the sheriff’s office believes the substance entered the jail.
The case is under investigation.