Two Gainesville men among those arrested after seizure of 433 grams of meth and other drugs, cash, 2 stolen ATVs

Two Gainesville men and at least seven others were arrested Wednesday, Dec. 9, in a multi-county drug bust that garnered nearly a pound of meth, heroin and other drugs, three guns and two stolen ATVs, according to authorities.

The Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office announced the arrests had come after a yearlong investigation that included the Hall County Sheriff’s Office and Gainesville Police, as well as a handful of law enforcement agencies across the region.