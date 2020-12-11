Two Gainesville men among those arrested after seizure of 433 grams of meth and other drugs, cash, 2 stolen ATVs

Two Gainesville men and at least seven others were arrested Wednesday, Dec. 9, in a multi-county drug bust that garnered nearly a pound of meth, heroin and other drugs, three guns and two stolen ATVs, according to authorities.
The Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office announced the arrests had come after a yearlong investigation that included the Hall County Sheriff’s Office and Gainesville Police, as well as a handful of law enforcement agencies across the region.
Georgia Bureau of Investigation special agent in charge Trent Hillsman said authorities seized 433 grams of meth, 4 pounds of marijuana, 89 grams of crack cocaine, 53 grams of powder cocaine and 90 grams of heroin.
Beyond the drugs, law enforcement took three firearms, more than $19,000 in cash and two stolen ATVs, Hillsman said. There were also other assets seized, which Hillsman did not disclose, with a value greater than $20,000.
Bernard Jermaine House, 43, of Buford, who Hillsman described as the primary suspect, was charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute heroin and five counts of distribution of heroin.
Four searches were executed Wednesday at addresses allegedly “associated with House’s drug trafficking organization,” Hillsman said.
Christian Wright, 30, of Gainesville, was charged with trafficking heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine.
Bobby Hoe Holloman, 47, of Gainesville, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon as well as possession of heroin and cocaine.
Six others from Cleveland and Homer were also charged with drug-related offenses, and Hillsman said several others “wanted for unrelated crimes were also arrested during this investigation.”
He did not say what the estimated street value of the drugs was.